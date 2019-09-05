Wilbanks Trucking to haul the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

Labor Day is past and Halloween merchandise has already been delivered to retailers across the country. But it’s not too early to map out plans for at least one important tree: the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree.

Artesia, NM-based Wilbanks Trucking Services, will transport the large tree to the Capitol’s West Lawn in Washington, DC, from the Carson National Forest in New Mexico in a Kenworth W990.

Wilbanks Trucking hauls oversized, overweight loads, making them a good fit to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. They will also provide crane support as the tree is cut in early November and prepared for the 2,000-mile expedition, which will include a series of 30-plus community celebrations and culminate with the official tree lighting in early December.

“Wilbanks is proud to provide logistics services to transport the 2019 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, and to represent New Mexico and its diverse resources spanning from the oil and gas industry in the Permian Basin, to its beautiful national forests in Northern New Mexico,” said Shane Phipps, safety director for Wilbanks Trucking.

Wilbanks employees Josh Garcia, Josh Rice, and Brum Stephens will be driving the truck and delivering the holiday cargo.

“Kenworth is proud to once again play a part in delivering the ‘People’s Tree’ to our nation’s capital,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

This is Kenworth Truck Company’s sixth year as a sponsor of the tree, which will be the 55th U.S. Capitol Christmas tree. It will be delivered in a specially marked W990.

“The annual journey is only possible with the help of strong partnerships throughout New Mexico and beyond state lines,” said Ricardo Martinez, deputy district ranger at the Carson National Forest. “We’re grateful for the resources Wilbanks Trucking and Kenworth Truck Company are providing.”

Additional transportation partners include Spireon Inc., Truckload Carriers Association, Hale Trailer, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Meritor, and LexisNexis VitalChek Network.