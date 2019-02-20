Menu
Equipment>Trucks

Western Distributing gets first production Kenworth W990

Western Distributing First Production W990 2.jpg
Start Slideshow
First production W990 a day cab heading for service in Denver area; 'new/old school' trucks spec'd with driver preferences help boost driver retention.

Tom Bogle, a driver for over 20 years with Western Distributing, will never forget his recent trip to the Kenworth manufacturing plant when he got to take the keys of the first production W990, the all-new successor to the truck maker's longstanding W900 truck. He was invited to represent the carrier's drivers in taking delivery of the truck, one of six Western Distributing purchased through MHC Kenworth-Denver.

Joining Bogle were Western Distributing’s Marty Garcia, vice president, and Marty Rau, general manager of the company’s refrigerated division, along with employees of the Kenworth plant in Chillicothe, OH. 

Related: For design director, developing the Kenworth W990 a balance of emotions

"It seemed like the whole town of Chillicothe came out to see us take delivery," Garcia said. "The reason we purchased Kenworth W990s—five sleeper units and one day cab—was for our drivers," he noted. 

"Tom's been with us since October 1996. We're a company that differentiates itself by the trucks we operate—a fleet of 200 trucks—and all but 10% are long-hood traditional trucks," Garcia pointed out. "The others are aerodynamic models." 

Related: Kenworth W990: What's with the gaiters?

He said that formula emphasizing long-hood conventional trucks is a big driver retention boost: "Eighty percent of our drivers never leave," he contended.

Western Distributing is spec'ing these W990s with Paccar MX-13 engines with 510 hp. "We've been running the Paccar engine since they first came out and have had great success—we wouldn't want a truck without it," Garcia said. "We're also running 18-speed transmissions, something our long-tenured drivers really like."

"From there, we let each driver select how they'd like their truck spec'd—the chrome options, light bars, visors and air horns, for example," he emphasized. "Inside, they can pick the number of bunks they'd like, plus the color of their trim package and other amenities."

The first production W990, a day cab, will be used for regional deliveries around the Denver area. Bogle, Garcia and Rau were given a plant tour where they saw Western Distributing’s W990s with 76-in. sleepers being built. "I was able to sign the back panel of my assigned W990 while the truck was being assembled," said Bogle, adding, "I’ll have my own autographed truck to drive in a few weeks—I can't wait."

For Bogle, the attention to detail and build quality of the W990 and enthusiasm from the Chillicothe employees stood out. "I'm an old school driver," he quipped. "I’ve always liked the look of the W900 and have driven them in the past, but the added room—especially between the seats—with the W990 is just great. I'm a big guy, so the added space is what I really like besides the look of the truck." 

"I think it's also great how when the truck is parked, the passenger seat can swivel around to the sleeper," he added. "I also like the rotating table. I'm just chomping at the bit to start driving the Kenworth W990."

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Equipment News Drivers
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The Peterbilt Store 2018 Peterbilt Dealer of the Year
Red Oval love: Peterbilt recognizes top dealerships
Feb 15, 2019
Volvo Trucks 2018 Dealer of the Year
General Truck Sales is Volvo Trucks' North American dealer of the year
Feb 15, 2019
021219 Kenworth T880 52-inch Mid-Roof Sleeper.jpg
$1k discount for OOIDA members on Kenworth T680, T880 sleeper trucks
Feb 13, 2019
Dana has a tool that compares total cost of ownership of diesel vs. electric trucks for specific trucking operations.
Time to go electric? Dana tool compares diesel vs. electric truck costs
Feb 13, 2019