Volvo welcomes home its first truck built in U.S.

Volvo Trucks North America recently welcomed home the very first Volvo truck model to roll off the assembly line at its New River Valley assembly facility in Dublin, VA.

Donated by the Wilson family, founders of the former Wilson Trucking Corporation, the 1982 Volvo F7 model will reside at the Volvo Trucks Customer Center, next to the Virginia plant.

Volvo and Wilson Trucking enjoyed a long-standing relationship beginning in the 1970s, when Wilson Trucking purchased the first Volvo F86 model sold in the U.S. In 2011, Wilson Trucking took delivery of the 500,000th U.S.-built Volvo truck model.

In 1981, A.B. Volvo purchased some assets of White Motor Corp. to form Volvo White Truck Corp., based in Greensboro, NC. Volvo White sold vehicles under the Volvo, White and Autocar nameplates.