20190604-press-release-cropped-t.jpg Photo: Volvo Trucks
Volvo Certified models offer customers the opportunity to own a fully inspected, reconditioned and warrantied Volvo truck at a significant savings.
Volvo Trucks’ new warranty program for pre-owned trucks

Volvo Trucks has introduced its Volvo Certified program for pre-owned Class 8 trucks, headlined by the factory-backed Volvo Certified Warranty for pre-owned trucks. The Volvo Certified Warranty’s engine and transmission coverage is modeled after the Engine Plan 2 Protection Plan for new trucks. Combining dependability with the value of a pre-owned vehicle, Volvo Certified models offer customers the opportunity to own a fully inspected, reconditioned and warrantied Volvo truck at a significant savings. 

“Our new-truck customers have come to expect unmatched value and reliability from Volvo Trucks, and we’re thrilled to now offer similar services to our certified pre-owned customers,” said Brent Rottweiler, vice president, Volvo Trucks Remarketing Operations. “This new program benefits our customers and dealers by consolidating the claims process, making it easier and faster for everyone involved.”

The program is operated through Volvo’s internal systems, removing the need for third-party vendors to process warranty claims and providing pre-owned truck customers with the same seamless experience that is expected when purchasing a new truck.

Qualified Class 8 Volvo Certified trucks that are four model years or newer with 450,000 miles or less undergo a comprehensive 150-point inspection and reconditioning process and are DOT safety compliant are eligible for the program. Additionally, the trucks come with up to 24 months and 250,000 miles of coverage and are backed by Volvo’s nationwide service network of more than 400 dealers.

