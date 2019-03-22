Menu
Equipment>Trucks

TMC and be seen: Trucks rock the exhibition floor

1. LEAD SHOT.jpg
Start Slideshow

The 2019 Technology & Maintenance Council Transportation Technology Exhibition in Atlanta showcased hundreds of products in booths on the exhibit floor. When not taking in seminars, conferences and other informational events March 18-20 at Atlanta’s Georgia World Congress Center, attendees walked all around the indoor grounds filled with trucks and vehicles of all kinds.

Major truck manufacturers brought their latest models, while a number of trucking-product firms used trucks and trailers to impress the masses. Mission accomplished. Fleet Owner put together this slideshow to provide a flavor of the stimulating visual presentation. Young or old, nothing beats seeing these beautiful, colorful machines up close and personal.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Drivers Galleries
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cumberland International Trucks
International Truck honors Terry Minor
Mar 08, 2019
CV
International delivers first CV series truck
Mar 07, 2019
International Truck LT Series
Bendix Wingman Fusion standard on International Truck's on-highway lineup
Feb 22, 2019
Western Distributing First Production W990 2.jpg
Western Distributing gets first production Kenworth W990
Feb 20, 2019