Time to go electric? Dana tool compares diesel vs. electric truck costs

Is it time to consider a switch to electric trucks? Global drivetrain company Dana Inc. has launched a total-cost-of-ownership calculator for trucking companies to more accurately compare the costs of traditional diesels vs. switching to electric trucks for their particular operations. It's designed for both owner-operators and fleets to make a comprehensive analysis.

"Fleets are closely evaluating the costs to potentially transition from diesel to electric platforms as they seek to move goods more responsibly," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Driveline Technologies. "Our new analytics tool provides an extensive review of the total cost of ownership for diesel and electric powertrains, aiding fleets as they explore electrification's role in their operations."

Related: Behind the wheel of two Volvo FL Electric trucks

Dana has focused the tool on key anticipated uses of electric trucks including drayage, city delivery, regional haul, refuse/ waste and passenger bus.

Users can enter parameters to consider diesel vs. electric costs such as the number of miles covered per year, the cost of fuel per gallon, fuel efficiency of the optional diesel trucks, cost of electricity and average speed of the truck on the particular duty cycle.

Users can also include finer cost of ownership details like vehicle acquisition cost, taxes, tolls and maintenance fees for a more accurate comparison.