SuperRigs spectacular!

It’s festive, fun and awe-inspiring. Everyone knows trucks dominate American and Canadian roads, but it’s sort of if you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all. Only at a show like Shell Rotella’s SuperRigs can the majesty of these working machines be truly appreciated.

Thankfully many truck owners nationwide agree and go to extreme length and expense to transform their rigs into palaces on wheels.

The 37th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition was held July 25-27 at Trail’s Travel Center in Albert Lea, MN. Theresa S. DeSantis of Apache Junction, AZ captured Best of Show honors with her 1985 Peterbilt 359 EXHD with a 2016 East trailer. She won $10,000. DeSantis also took first place for Best Theme and Best Engine.

Trucks entered in SuperRigs were judged by experienced industry professionals who work for major trucking publications or broadcast companies. Judges scored the rigs on exterior appearance, design, detail/finish, originality and workmanship. In total, 24 working trucks receive awards for categories such as Best of Show, Tractor, Tractor/Trailer Combination and Classic.

Weekend highlights included the lights contest and fireworks and a concert by country music artist Casi Joy. There was entertainment and events throughout the three-day event.

First place winners also included:

Jonathan Eilen from Hampton, MN, in the Tractor/Trailer Division for his 2007 Peterbilt 379 and 2017 MAC dump.

Kaleb Hammett of Dodd City, TX, in the Tractor Division with a 2017 Peterbilt 389.

Tod Job from Everest, KS, won in the Classic Division with his 1996 Peterbilt 379.

The Most Hard-Working Trucker award was presented to David Gramberg of New Richmond, WI, for his 2019 Kenworth W900.

Todd Brenny of Saint Joseph, MN, won the People’s Choice Award for his 1977 Peterbilt 352.

The winner is selected by competitors and attendees. All winners also received a case of Shell Rotella T4 15W-40 heavy duty diesel engine oil and MyMilesMatter reward points.

The Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition is the premier truck beauty contest for actively working trucks. Owner/operator truckers from across the U.S. and Canada compete for cash and prizes valued at approximately $25,000. Twelve drivers were also selected to have their trucks featured in the 2020 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.