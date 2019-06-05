Stewart Transport wins ‘Everyday Heroes’ auction 

Collin Stewart, president of Stewart Transport, submitted the winning bid of $162,000 in the Ritchie Bros auction of the “Everyday Heroes” Kenworth T680 supporting Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT).

Stewart Transport, a Phoenix AZ-based company, specializes in delivering refrigerated and dry van freight, and is a long-time supporter of TAT and its mission to end human trafficking. TAT is a non-profit organization dedicated to stopping human trafficking by educating, mobilizing and empowering the nation’s truck drivers.

Stewart attended and placed the winning bid at the live auction in Phoenix. For Stewart, it was hard to pass up the opportunity to place a bid on a truck that supports an organization he believes in so strongly.

“Our new Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 will allow us to help support and promote TAT’s efforts in the fight against human trafficking,” Stewart said. “Our drivers are TAT-trained, so they’re knowledgeable about the program and know how to help identify human trafficking on the road. This Kenworth T680 will be a great addition to our fleet.”

Don Blake, the new truck sales manager at Inland Kenworth in Phoenix and a TAT board member, called the Everyday Heroes auction a “fantastic success.”

“Two years ago, our first Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 auction netted $83,000 for Truckers Against Trafficking, and served as a stepping-stone to increase the trucking industry’s awareness of human trafficking,” Blake said.

“That effort helped us to achieve this year’s even larger donation.”

The $162,000 donation nearly doubled the previous donation TAT received from the auction, making it the largest one-time gift in the organization’s history, according to Kendis Paris, TAT’s executive director.

“We are so grateful to have Collin and Stewart Transport submit the winning bid,” Paris said. “Not only will Collin’s generous purchase help us fund our programs, but they obtain a high-performing Kenworth T680 that will serve as a great addition to its fleet.”

The Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 is fully loaded with a 76-inch sleeper, and features the PACCAR Powertrain with a PACCAR MX-13 485-hp engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission, and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axles. According to Stewart, the company’s new Kenworth T680 will join a fleet of more than 100 trucks and will be utilized in the Western region of the United States.

“The industry again showed its generosity by coming together to support TAT and its important work. The funds will be used to expand our work within the trucking industry, and further our partnerships with law enforcement, additional modes of transportation and multiple countries, in the fight against human trafficking,” Paris said.

Human trafficking is an industry estimated to be worth $32 billion in the United States alone, and $150 billion globally, according to Truckers Against Trafficking. To further its education, TAT operates the Freedom Driver’s Project—a mobile exhibit, which educates members of the trucking industry.

To make the Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 truck possible, sponsors at the platinum, gold, silver and bronze levels donated parts and money to help in the assembly process.

Providing industry support for the Everyday Heroes Kenworth T680 are: