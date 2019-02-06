SiriusXM radios standard on all International on-highway trucks

SiriusXM radios are now standard equipment for all International Truck's on-highway tractors including the LoneStar, LT Series and RH Series trucks. Anyone who purchases one of these models will also get a three-month introductory subscription to SiriusXM All Access, which is SiriusXM's most extensive entertainment, sports and news programming package and gives the subscriber access both on the radio and on mobile devices via the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM All Access subscribers get streaming access to SiriusXM, and the SiriusXM app offers more than 200 channels of content and thousands of hours of on-demand content, according to the company.

"Our trucks are our drivers' homes while on the road, so providing comfort is a top priority for us," said Jim Nachtman, heavy duty marketing director at Navistar. "We're proud to partner with SiriusXM to enhance the experience for our drivers by delivering news and entertainment without distraction."

"Long-haul drivers are some of our most dedicated subscribers," noted Joe Verbrugge, executive vice president and general manager of emerging business at SiriusXM. With SiriusXM radios standard on International on-highway trucks, "we are making it easier than ever for more of their drivers to enjoy the benefit of SiriusXM in the cab," he added.