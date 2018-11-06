Peterbilt offers new used truck warranty options

Peterbilt Motors Company has a new warranty option for Red Oval Certified Pre-Owned truck customers.

The new warranty option provides customers the ability to extend Peterbilt’s factory-backed comprehensive pre-owned warranty to two-years/250,000 miles. This warranty is offered and administered through Peterbilt’s more than 370 dealers and PACCAR Financial Used Truck Centers. Peterbilt currently provides a standard one-year/125,000 mile PACCAR Engine Pre-Owned Warranty for the MX engine and aftertreatment system with the purchase of a Peterbilt Red Oval Certified vehicle.

“The Peterbilt Red Oval program is a great way for customers to find certified pre-owned Peterbilt trucks with low mileage in like-new condition,” said Robert Woodall, Peterbilt’s assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “Adding the option of extending the PACCAR Pre-Owned Warranty for the MX engine and aftertreatment systems to two years will increase buyer assurance and confidence.”

Peterbilt Red Oval Certified vehicles pass a comprehensive 150-point factory certified inspection performed by factory-trained service technicians. All Red Oval certified trucks are reconditioned and serviced, including DPF cleaning and an oil and filter change. Additionally, every Red Oval truck is D.O.T. certified. All Peterbilt Red Oval certified vehicles come with a 90-day buyer assurance plan covering major chassis components.

Red Oval certified truck inventory is available for browsing on Peterbilt’s Red Oval website.