PacLease growth continues: Added 17 new locations in 2018

According to Mike Willey, PACCAR Leasing’s assistant general manager, this past year saw PacLease grow its market share in the lease/rental market, adding 30 percent more medium and heavy-duty units.

“And, 17 new main and branch locations were on-boarded to better serve our customers,” he said. “We’re now up to more than 460 locations – up from 319 just 10 years ago.”

The new PacLease locations that started operation in 2018 are:

JX PacLease: Locations in Mount Pleasant, Mich., and Mineral Point, Wis

Miller PacLease: Locations in Hartford, Conn., Lancaster, Pa., and New Brunswick, N.J.

Rush Truck Leasing: Locations in Colorado Springs and Denver, Colo.

Rihm PacLease: Locations in Coon Rapids, Minnesota City, Rochester, and South St. Paul, Minn.

PacLease of Alabama: Locations in Dothan, Irvington, Madison, Montgomery, and Richland, Ala.

PacLease of Columbus: Location in Zanesville, Ohio

PacLease offers Kenworth and Peterbilt medium and heavy-duty models, which are custom spec’d for customer-specific applications.

PacLease

“It’s a big differentiator for us, over other leasing companies, and a catalyst for our growth -- our customers don’t have to settle for an off-the-shelf lease truck that might not be best for their operation,” said Willey. “Our flexible financing programs, along with customized solutions – including our PacTrac (telematics) PacTrainer (driver training) and PacFuel (discounted fuel) programs – are also helping our customers become more productive.”

When it comes to technology, Willey said PacLease has invested heavily in new processes over the past several years.

“We’ve bolstered our internal systems, which has allowed us to better support our customers and manage vehicle PM schedules,” he said. “It’s helping to streamline our customers’ operations while improving their uptime.”