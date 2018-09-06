Nikola to unveil hydrogen electric truck in April

Nikola Motor Co. announced it will unveil its pre-production hydrogen electric truck in April.

The company said during the April 16-18 event in Phoenix dubbed “Nikola World,” it will also show a 2.3 megawatt hydrogen station and the Nikola NZT 4X4 vehicle.

Nikola CEO Trevor Milton said the event will feature the “unveiling of the most advanced production semi-truck the world has ever seen.”

The production-ready, zero emission semi-truck has a range of over 1,000 miles, and offers lower operating costs per mile “than any other diesel ever built,” Milton said.

The company said April 16-17 are devoted to invite-only Nikola reservation holders, suppliers, media, and investors, while April 18 will be reserved for the public.

Nikola said it has received nearly $11 billion in pre-order reservations, and by 2028, it will have more than 700 hydrogen stations across the United States and Canada.

