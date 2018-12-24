Menu
New Kenworth W990 now available for order

The Kenworth W990 begins production in January at the Kenworth assembly plant in Chillicothe, OH.

The Kenworth W990, the new long-hood conventional that establishes a new industry standard, is now available for order. The Kenworth W990 leverages the 67-year evolution of the iconic W900 platform to provide Kenworth customers with a product that captures the pride, image, freedom, and spirit of trucking; and continues Kenworth’s tradition of offering driver-focused trucks.

Designed to maximize performance in over-the-road and vocational applications, the Kenworth W990 is available in day cab, 40-inch flat top, and both 52-inch and 76-inch mid-roof sleeper configurations. The W990 is standard with the proprietary PACCAR Powertrain consisting of the PACCAR MX-13 engine rated up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque, 12-speed PACCAR automated transmission and PACCAR 40K tandem rear axles.

The W990 offers numerous options, and a downloadable brochure is available on Kenworth’s website. Special comfort and style options include the W990 Limited Edition black interior, and the Driver’s Studio package of premium options that create a luxurious home on the road living experience. The W990 is standard with Kenworth TruckTech+ remote diagnostics system.

Kenworth W990 video highlights the freedom of life on the road accentuated by a majestic Southwest backdrop. It also features the W990’s contours and chrome accents; comfort, functionality and lifestyle features of the W990 Limited Edition interior; and the driver-focused smooth ride. 

“The Kenworth W990’s outstanding performance, lifestyle amenities and classical styling truly makes it The Driver’s Truck,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. 

