M&K Truck Centers continues Midwest expansion

M&K Truck Centers is continuing its Midwest growth with the planned acquisition of three additional Mack and Volvo dealerships.

The company expects to complete the purchase Dec. 3.

The soon-to-be acquired locations have operated as family-owned dealerships by Pozzo Truck Center for 97 years. The Pozzo locations M&K will acquire are in Chicago Heights IL, Gary IN, and South Bend IN. The move increases M&K’s footprint to 21 locations in four states—Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“M&K Truck Centers is honored to represent Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks in these additional Illinois and Indiana markets,” said Ted Pilecki, president of M&K Truck Centers. “We look forward to providing Pozzo customers with exceptional customer service and are committed to industry best practices.”

Additionally, M&K said it is expanding at current facilities. In Scranton PA, a 15,000-square-foot addition is in progress, and in Romulus MI, a new 60,000-square-foot facility is under construction.

The company says it is excited to add all three Pozzo locations to their dealer line-up, allowing it to provide customers with “unparalleled” resources for parts, service, rentals and leasing service from the Canadian border in Michigan through Indiana and the Chicago market. M&K previously executed four other acquisitions in 2018—two in Pennsylvania and two in Michigan—bringing this year’s total to seven new locations.

M&K said it will retain 70 Pozzo staff members, including diesel mechanics, parts specialists and salespeople. With the Illinois and Indiana acquisitions, M&K employs more than 900 people, including more than 300 trained technicians available for service at 350 service bays.

In addition to truck sales, parts and service, M&K will offer rental and leasing options at the new locations.