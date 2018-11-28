Mack donates Anthem for veteran recruitment

Mack Trucks will donate a Mack Anthem 70-inch Stand Up Sleeper model to the American Trucking Associations (ATA) to assist in the recruitment and hiring of military veterans into the trucking industry. The Anthem model will travel across the country and be used to encourage veterans to consider a second career in trucking.



“Mack is proud to demonstrate our support of veterans through this donation, and we look forward to working with ATA to shine a light on the opportunities trucking offers,” said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. “Trucking offers a great career option, especially for veterans, many of whom already have experience driving large trucks.”



A unique camouflage-styled wrap will add to the Mack Anthem’s bold looks and help it attract attention to the ATA's message while participating in hiring events for veterans at schools, career fairs and military bases.

“ATA is thrilled that Mack Trucks has again stepped up on behalf of our industry, and we are excited this new Mack Anthem will help trucking demonstrate the thousands of great jobs available to military veterans,” said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. “As a military dad, I think this partnership is a great example of how industries can showcase themselves to talented individuals with demonstrated service to our nation and, I thank Mack Trucks for giving us the opportunity to expand our efforts on this issue.”



The truck will be driven by professional truck drivers from ATA’s Share the Road program, who present live safety exhibitions for students, media and policy makers, demonstrating how to drive safely alongside semi-trucks. Each driver has an outstanding safety record, including many with one million or more accident-free miles.



The Mack Anthem model delivers incredible performance and driver comfort, offering a great image of life on the road. The ATA’s Anthem model is equipped with a Mack MP 8HE-415SE engine with 415 horsepower and 1,660 lb.-ft. of torque and Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. By eliminating traditional shifting, the mDRIVE, which is standard on all Mack Anthem models, allows drivers to remain focused on driving, rather than shifting gears.



The truck also features a supremely comfortable interior with full stand-up height from the cab into the living environment. An ergonomic and functional driving environment also provides all-day comfort for drivers, with clear gauges, easy-to-reach controls and an industry-first flat-bottomed steering wheel for easier ingress and egress.