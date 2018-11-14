Kenworth's certified pre-owned program offers expanded warranty option

Kenworth has announced a new, two-year 250,000-mile factory backed Class 8 Paccar engines pre-owned warranty option available through the Kenworth certified pre-owned program. This gives customers the opportunity to add extended coverage on top of the standard one-year, 125,000-mile warranty.

For Kenworth trucks powered by Paccar engines, the one and two-year warranty options cover 105 engine and aftertreatment components. Kenworth also offers a 90-day buyer assurance vehicle warranty that provides protection on 135 components, ranging from the HVAC system to select cab and sleeper components.

“The new two-year warranty option really gives peace of mind to new owners who want the ultimate in used truck protection,” said Kurt Swihart, director of marketing at Kenworth. “Kenworth trucks have a history of desirability on the secondary market. With the availability of a two-year, 250,000-mile factory backed warranty, second owners can purchase with even more confidence.”

To qualify for the certified pre-owned program, Kenworth trucks must be four (model) years in age or less, have mileage under 450,000, and pass a 150-point inspection completed by Kenworth certified technicians. Extended coverage options are also available for trucks five years old with 550,000 miles or less.

Kenworth trucks with Cummins engines are also included in the program and come with their own warranty plans.

Full details on each truck can be found on Kenworth’s used truck website. The search function allows customers to pick the Kenworth model they would like based on model year and location preference. In addition, the search can fine-tune Kenworth models available by listing preferences, such as engine horsepower, transmission, sleeper configuration and mileage range.