Kenworth W990 chrome options now available

New chrome options for the Kenworth W990 are now available for purchase through the PACCAR Parts line of Kenworth accessories.

Kenworth customers can now customize their W990 with a selection of over 80 chrome and lighting options, as well as over 430 bumper options. The featured chrome and polished components include grille deflectors, bug deflectors, and door window shades, among others. Lighted chrome options such as air intake accents, exhaust aero shield illumination, and under-cab / under-sleeper lighting are also available.

“The new chrome offerings from PACCAR Parts are one of a kind,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “There is no better way for an owner to personalize the bold look of their new Kenworth W990 than by adding extra chrome and accessory lighting.”

Photo: Kenworth

The Kenworth W990 sets a powerful new industry standard and is designed to maximize performance in both line haul and heavy haul operations. At 131.5 inches from bumper to back-of-cab, the W990 establishes a bold presence among conventional trucks.

The Kenworth W990 chrome options are available for purchase at Kenworth dealerships. Installation of W990 chrome options may be completed through a Kenworth dealer, or installed by the owner.