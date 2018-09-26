Kenworth T880S mixer sale to help support concrete research

Proceeds from a Kenworth T880S mixer truck sold online will support the RMC Research & Education Foundation thanks to Kenworth, McNeilus, NorCal Kenworth, and other participating Kenworth supplier partners. All net proceeds of the sale go to the foundation.

This T880S with set-forward front axle is the "go-to configuration" for mixer customers required to comply with federal bridge formulas, Kenworth noted. It features a PACCAR MX-11 engine rated at 430 hp. and 1,650 lbs.-ft. of torque and a McNeilus Bridgemaster 11 cubic yard mixer.

The McNeilus mixer body is equipped with an M80 Series drum, FLEX Controls, PRECO radar detection system, back-up camera, and automatic washout system—"all the latest innovations for complete operator assurance," according to McNeilus.

Other contributing equipment supplier sponsors for the Kenworth T880S include Meritor (axles), Hendrickson (rear suspension), Watson & Chalin (lift axle), Alcoa (wheels), Bridgestone (tires), and Allison Transmission (transmission).

"We're grateful to Kenworth, McNeilus, and the other companies that contributed to this donation, and we're proud as Concrete Supply to be the winning bidder to help make the contribution a reality," said Henry Batten, chairman and CEO of Concrete Supply, who also serves as chairman of the RMC Research & Education Foundation.

The foundation "is a critical industry asset that is putting science and credibility behind our industry's product and helping us to develop a world-class workforce through education," he added.

The T880S will be on display in the Kenworth booth (#633) at the National Ready Mixed Concrete Assn. (NRMCA) ConcreteWorks Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in National Harbor, MD.