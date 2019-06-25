Kenworth T880S adds mid-roof sleeper options

The Kenworth T880S with a set-forward front axle is now available for order with Kenworth’s 52-inch and 76-inch mid-roof sleepers.

The T880S sleeper configurations are focused on heavy haul and severe highway applications where ruggedness is especially required. The two sleeper options enable the T880S to meet both overall combination length and weight distribution needs and are applicable for both Canadian and U.S. markets.

Kenworth’s 76-inch mid-roof sleeper can be ordered with either the optional back wall storage system or folding upper bunk. The optional Kenworth Idle Management System provides a factory-installed, battery-based auxiliary power unit (APU). A premium sound system and flat screen TV mount are among other options that provide further driver comfort and satisfaction.

“Our high-quality sleeper options for the T880S provides customers with an additional opportunity for enhanced driver comfort in their efforts for cost-effective operations and increased driver retention and recruitment,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

The sleeper features a liftable lower bunk and upper storage units on the sleeper’s back wall, including hanging storage for clothes and jackets. A bunk heater, flat screen TV, premium sound system and factory-installed inverter with optional shore power are available for additional comfort. The many driver comfort amenities help give the Kenworth T680's 52-inch mid-size sleeper the feel of a larger sleeper.

Both sleepers provide excellent interior height clearance, enabling a driver or passenger up to 6-foot-4 to easily stand up between the seats. Specifying the 180-degree optional passenger swivel seat further expands the living space and enables the driver to use both the cab and the sleeper as a comfortable space for relaxation – when not driving.

Photo: Kenworth The interior of the Kenworth T880S 52-inch mid-roof sleeper.

The T880S is offered with a set-forward front axle ranging from 14,600 pounds to 22,800 pounds and is standard with the PACCAR MX-13 engine with up to 510 hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque. For weight-sensitive applications, the 10.8-liter PACCAR MX-11 engine is 400 pounds lighter than larger displacement engines and provides up to 430-hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque.