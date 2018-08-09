Kenworth Sales Co. relocates to bigger Nevada facility

Kenworth Sales Company has relocated its Elko, NV, dealership to a new parts, service and sales location located in a new industrial park near Interstate 80.

The new eight service bay location at 4224 Ruby Vista Drive is two miles from the previous site and sits on six acres on the north side of I-80. It features a parking lot providing room for truck drivers to park and maneuver their trucks and trailers and drop off after hours.

The location features a 20,000-square-foot building with a more than 6,500-square-foot parts department offering a large inventory as well as delivery throughout the greater Elko County area. The service department offers drive-through bays with state-of-the-art equipment.

There will be 16-20 employees at this location, creating six new jobs. Mike McKay, District Manager over the area, anticipates an annual revenue of over $4.5 million.

“This new store will allow us to better facilitate the needs of our customer base in the Elko area,” McKay said. “Kenworth has been servicing the Elko area for more than 10 years. Our old downtown location provided no room to grow and made for difficult maneuvering for truck drivers. Drivers will find this new location much more accessible and convenient with its large parking lot and proximity to Exit 303 on I-80. We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and look forward to enhancing customer experience with this new location.”

Hughes General Contractors is heading up the project with the help of a number of local subcontractors including Elko Overhead, DoorFast Glass, KAP Mechanical, Lamoille Fencing, Quantum Electric, Ram Enterprise, Ruby Dome, Staker Parson, Team Green, and Westwood Mill.

“It was important to us to use local businesses in this project,” Kyle Treadway, President of Kenworth Sales Company stated. “We want to support and work with our neighbors in an effort to be good contributors to the community today and moving forward.”

Management at the Elko location includes parts manager Kelly Foster and service manager Tim Ward. Parts and service are available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location (4224 Ruby Vista Drive, Elko, Nevada) on Wednesday, August 1st.

The Treadway family founded Kenworth Sales Company in 1945. The company has a combined service and support of close to 800 employees across 22 different locations.