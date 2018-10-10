Kenworth launches Body Builder Academy video series

Kenworth has launched its Body Builder Academy Training video series for its flagship vocational truck, the Kenworth T880.

The six instructional Body Builder Academy videos focus on connectivity with Kenworth chassis systems, PTO functions, integration of electronics between body and truck, and optimization of the driver interface for body functions through switches and dash messaging.

“This video series is an excellent resource for body builders. The videos are short and easy to understand, and are designed to help body builders integrate their equipment with Kenworth electronic and chassis systems, as well as PTO functions,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

The Body Builder Academy offers an introductory video, then focuses on very specific topics such as the basic switch configuration, switch learn process, PTO mode and interlock functions, and programming in PACCAR Vehicle Pro. The video also will assist body builders in the ins-and-outs of Kenworth’s new advanced electronic system architecture.

The video series is currently available on the Kenworth Truck Co. YouTube channel. The videos will be coming soon to the Kenworth Essentials App, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets from the Apple Store or Google Play Store by searching Kenworth.