Kenworth introduces PACCAR fuel economy package

Kenworth continues to deliver fuel economy enhancements with the recent introduction of the PACCAR Powertrain Fuel Economy Package.

This package combines the fully integrated PACCAR Powertrain, including the PACCAR MX-13 engine with a new 405-hp at 1,650 pound-feet of torque rating, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission, PACCAR 40K tandem rear axle, and enhanced Kenworth predictive cruise control technology.

The PACCAR MX-13 engine features a new torque curve that further refines the engine’s fuel economy performance in line-haul and regional haul applications by lowering the engine’s horsepower rating while maintaining its torque.

“This combination maximizes fuel economy and offers excellent performance for our customers,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “One of the bigger contributors is the deeply integrated predictive cruise control function, which varies the vehicle’s speed over rolling hills without reducing the average vehicle speed. The transmission software is also optimized for the PACCAR MX-13, allowing for lower engine RPMs at cruising speeds. At Kenworth, we’re continually researching ways to enhance spec’ing to find the best fuel economy combination available. The new 405-horsepower rating is just one example.”

The PACCAR Powertrain Fuel Economy package is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2019.