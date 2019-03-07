International delivers first CV series truck

International Truck has delivered the first CV series truck to Team Fishel, a provider of utility engineering, construction and network installation services.

Executives from Navistar Inc., including Dennis Huffmon, senior vice president of U.S. sales, came to the new Rush Enterprises-owned Custom Vehicle Solutions facility in Denton, TX, to present the keys to John Phillips, president and CEO of Team Fishel. The truck was bodied by Godwin Manufacturing.

Team Fishel will take delivery of more CV trucks in the coming months. The company made the largest single retail purchase for the CV Series.

“These customers want more than a truck, they want a true business partner. With unmatched commercial expertise, partners such as Rush Truck Centers, and a dealer service network that specializes in diesel power, International Truck is a welcomed alternative to customers seeking more,” said Huffmon.

International launched the CV series in November, calling itself the only manufacturer to offer Classes 4-5 trucks that are designed, distributed and supported by a manufacturer specializing in commercial vehicles.

The new truck suits various body types, which International is targeting for small businesses, growing fleets and current customers of the company’s larger equipment.

“We are proud to support Navistar with the launch of the CV series chassis and to perform installations at our new, state-of-the-art Custom Vehicle Solutions facility,” said Chris Simpson, regional general manager, Custom Vehicle Solutions and Perfection Truck Parts & Equipment. “This is another way we provide superior solutions to our customers across the country.”