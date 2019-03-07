Menu
CV Photo: Navistar
Equipment>Trucks

International delivers first CV series truck

International Truck has delivered the first CV series truck to Team Fishel, a provider of utility engineering, construction and network installation services. 

Executives from Navistar Inc., including Dennis Huffmon, senior vice president of U.S. sales, came to the new Rush Enterprises-owned Custom Vehicle Solutions facility in Denton, TX, to present the keys to John Phillips, president and CEO of Team Fishel. The truck was bodied by Godwin Manufacturing.

Team Fishel will take delivery of more CV trucks in the coming months. The company made the largest single retail purchase for the CV Series. 

“These customers want more than a truck, they want a true business partner. With unmatched commercial expertise, partners such as Rush Truck Centers, and a dealer service network that specializes in diesel power, International Truck is a welcomed alternative to customers seeking more,” said Huffmon.

International launched the CV series in November, calling itself the only manufacturer to offer Classes 4-5 trucks that are designed, distributed and supported by a manufacturer specializing in commercial vehicles.

The new truck suits various body types, which International is targeting for small businesses, growing fleets and current customers of the company’s larger equipment.

“We are proud to support Navistar with the launch of the CV series chassis and to perform installations at our new, state-of-the-art Custom Vehicle Solutions facility,” said Chris Simpson, regional general manager, Custom Vehicle Solutions and Perfection Truck Parts & Equipment. “This is another way we provide superior solutions to our customers across the country.” 

 

TAGS: News Equipment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
030719 Terry Minor Cumberland International Trucks_small_1.jpg
International Truck honors Terry Minor
Mar 08, 2019
International Truck LT Series
Bendix Wingman Fusion standard on International Truck's on-highway lineup
Feb 22, 2019
Western Distributing First Production W990 2.jpg
Western Distributing gets first production Kenworth W990
Feb 20, 2019
The Peterbilt Store 2018 Peterbilt Dealer of the Year
Red Oval love: Peterbilt recognizes top dealerships
Feb 15, 2019