Hino updates XL Series, COEs, online resources

Hino Trucks highlighted its revamped XL Series trucks for the 2020 model year, cab-over-engine (COE) product updates and new body builder resources.

The 2020 XL lineup includes the XL7, with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 33,000 pounds or less, and XL8, with a GVWR of 33,001 lbs or more. Both are available as straight trucks or tractors.

Production was expected to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

XL Series specifications include a Hino six-cylinder A09 diesel engine with up to 360 horsepower and 1,150 pound-feet of torque, three Allison and two Eaton transmission options, and numerous frame rail and wheelbase options.

The chassis features Dana axles and Hendrickson suspensions, both available with several different weight ratings, and brakes by WABCO and Bendix.

Body integration and electrical updates include a customizable dash panel.

Hino says a flat primary surface from the factory allows for the addition of auxiliary equipment, such as switches and power outlets, and the rear of the panel is embossed with popular switch insert options, allowing for “premium” customer interface during multi-stage vehicle production.

The XL chassis also features multiple interior and exterior electrical interfaces.

Conventional product updates include an AT shift inhibitor for the 2020 AT model, cruise control disable for all 2020 models, and an available Muncie PTO plug-and-play harness that doesn’t require cutting or splicing, resulting in less labor and optimized routing during installation.

COE updates for 2020 include an improved wide mirror stay option and customizable cruise control disable for all models. The new stay is 21% longer than Hino’s current offering.

Changes to the PTO switch in 155 and 195 COE models include an integrated indicator light (previously a separate indicator was installed), and a new sub harness ground wire with ring terminal.

New resources include an updated COE body builder chart and a Hino augmented reality app available in the Apple app store.

Access hinobodybuilder.com for more information.