Gallery: Trailers, truck bodies at MATS 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY. The annual Mid-America Trucking Show continues to miss the shiny steel and chrome of several heavy-duty truck OEMs, but the Kentucky Expo Center still featured plenty of trailer and truck body manufacturers that occupied a decent portion of the 1 million square feet of exhibit space here for the country’s largest show dedicated to commercial vehicles, customers, drivers and suppliers to the industry.

The gallery is quick roundup of the trailer and body exhibits; see the May print edition of Trailer/Body Builders magazine for complete MATS coverage.