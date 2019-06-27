Menu
062719 WeighStationSign.jpg Photo: Wikimedia
Equipment>Trucks

Drivewyze adds new weigh station bypass locations in Pennsylvania

The company offers a free service, Weigh Station Heads-Up, for real-time notifications at more than 1,200 weigh stations and inspection sites nationwide.

Drivewyze continues to expand its weigh station bypass service with four new locations in Pennsylvania. The new sites are part of a 12-month pilot program, which will allow data to be gathered to demonstrate the effectiveness of weigh station bypass, while providing bypass opportunities for Drivewyze customers.

The sites, south and northbound on I-83 in Newberry (York County), and south and northbound on I-79 near Hadley (Mercer County), represent the major arteries for truck traffic in Pennsylvania. I-83 is a major lane from the south up to the New England states, while I-79 is a major thoroughfare for truckers coming down from Ontario to go through Pennsylvania for southern-bound deliveries.



According to Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze, the activation of the Pennsylvania bypass program gives Drivewyze equipped carriers with continuing service from the bordering states of Maryland, West Virginia and New York.

“With I-83 and I-79 being main passageways, customers with top safety scores will have the opportunity to get bypass service through several states,” Heath said. “This then allows law enforcement to concentrate its inspection efforts on at-risk carriers. We all want unsafe trucks off the road, along with a more efficient transportation system. By working together with the agencies in Pennsylvania we can help accomplish this goal.”

TAGS: News Safety Drivers
