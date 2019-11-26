CLC's Wreaths Across America Honor Trailer awarded to UPS

Contract Leasing Corp. (CLC) announced the winner of the highly decorated Wreaths Across America Honor Trailer. UPS is sponsoring the special Honor Trailer for 2019. The trailer will be pulled by UPS in the 2019 Wreaths Across America escort to Arlington supporting National Wreaths Across America Day and America’s veterans.

UPS’s inaugural use of the Honor Trailer took place on Nov. 9 during the Atlanta Veterans Day Parade. UPS will feature the Honor Trailer at future events throughout the upcoming year to increase awareness, education and help support Wreaths Across America’s mission to Remember, Honor, Teach.

Earlier this year, CLC and Wreaths Across America put out the challenge to sponsor the fully wrapped Wreaths Across America Honor Trailer. UPS stepped up as part of the company’s commitment to honoring our nation’s heroes and their families.

“It’s an honor to be able to help a great cause and work with generous organizations like UPS that have the motives to make a difference in the world with acts of kindness and respect. I speak for our entire organization when I say we are committed to supporting Wreaths Across America’s goal of one day placing a veteran’s wreath on every service member’s headstone across our great country.” said Executive Vice President Brent Russell of CLC.