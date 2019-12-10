Skip navigation
Picture1.jpg Photo: Paul Feenstra/Kenworth
Joseph H. Campbell Jr. receives the Kenworth T680 keys from Lisa Berreth, Kenworth marketing director.
Equipment>Trucks

Campbell Jr. awarded Kenworth T680 as top military veteran rookie driver

24-year Marines and Army man served stateside as well as abroad in combat zones

A distinguished veteran with 24 years of combined service in the U.S. Marines and U.S. Army recently received the annual “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” award during a special ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Washington, D.C.

Kenworth presented winning professional truck driver Joseph H. Campbell Jr., of Roehl Transport, with a Kenworth T680 equipped with a comfortable 76-inch sleeper – as the recognition program’s award. Campbell’s special T680 features the complete PACCAR Powertrain with a PACCAR MX-13 engine, PACCAR 12-speed automated transmission, and PACCAR 40K tandem axles.

For the fifth consecutive year, Kenworth teamed with the FASTPORT Trucking Track Mentoring Program and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring our Heroes Program to find America’s top rookie military veteran, who made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

Campbell comes from a family of military veterans. He achieved multiple accolades for successes while serving stateside and abroad in combat zones. Campbell drives for Roehl Transport’s Flatbed Division. He achieved an accident-free record in his first year of employment, and completed the initial year of a two-year apprenticeship program. He is in training to become a certified trainer, and is a member of the company’s Driver Advisory Group.

“It’s a great honor to receive this award. This Kenworth T680 will provide some exciting new opportunities for my future career in the trucking industry. Thanks to Roehl Transport, Hiring our Heroes, FASTPORT and Kenworth for supporting and encouraging veterans to make the transition into the trucking industry,” said Campbell.

“Joseph Campbell is a very deserving, 24-year veteran and we commend Kenworth’s partnership and commitment by once again providing a Kenworth T680 to help service members make these transitions into industry,” said Eric Eversole of Hiring Our Heroes.

Christopher Bacon (U.S. Marines) of TMC Transportation, Wade Bumgarner (U.S. Navy) of Veriha Trucking and Steve Harris (U.S. Marines) of Stevens Transport were the runners-up in the awards. Harris received $10,000 as the first runner-up, while Bumgarner and Bacon each received $5,000.

Drivers were nominated by trucking companies that made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on truckingtrack.org or, by members of the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools, or Commercial Vehicle Training Association-member school.

 

