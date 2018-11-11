What they're worth: Price Digests awards top trucks for retained value

Seven truck manufacturers took top honors in vehicle data and valuation provider Price Digests' 2019 Highest Retained Value Awards. For these awards, Truck Blue Book analysts projected residual values of Class 2-8 trucks, and the winners are expected to retain their original value best over the next five years.

The analysts included 96 individual model series across nine truck categories. Among the winners, Freightliner and Peterbilt led the pack with two wins each. Ford, Hino, International, Kenworth, and GMC/ Chevrolet also received awards in various categories.

The winners included:

—Heavy Conventional Cab & Chassis: International 7000

—Heavy Conventional Day Cab & Tractor: Kenworth T800

—Heavy Conventional Sleeper Tractor: Peterbilt Model 389

—Medium Cabover Cab & Chassis: Hino 155

—Medium Crew Cab and Chassis: Ford F-650

—Medium Conventional Cab & Chassis: Peterbilt Model 325

—Light Cargo Vans: Freightliner 3500

—Light Crew Cab and Chassis: GMC/ Chevrolet 2500

—Light Regular Cab and Chassis: Freightliner 2500

"The Price Digests Highest Retained Value Award provides the industry with a much needed third-party, data-driven measure of product quality," contended Dan Smith, managing director at Price Digests. Congratulating the inaugural award winners, he added that these truck OEMs "can be proud knowing they have put an objectively exceptional product into the market."

The full list of 2019 Price Digests Highest Retained Value Award winners and methodology used is available at https://pricedigests.com/residual-value-awards.