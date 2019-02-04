Menu
WardsAuto data show heavyduty truck sales in the US totaled 25726 units in January ndash that is 179 below like2016rsquos 31351 (Aaron Marsh photo)
Trucking Numbers

Used truck sales and prices rose in 2018

Used truck prices rose 10% in 2018, while sales volumes increased 8%, according to ACT Research.

The average price of total used Class 8 trucks sold in 2018 was up 10% compared to 2017, according to the latest release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks, published by ACT Research.

The report also indicated that used Class 8 same dealer sales volumes fell 9% month over month, but rose 8% for full-year 2018. Average mileage was flat compared to 2017, while average age declined 3% in 2018.

“Dealers are reporting that used truck sales continue at a very high pace, with the only immediate dark clouds being that there are not enough trucks to meet demand,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “However, dealers are also cognizant of slowing freight growth and the subsequent dynamics expected to play out in the new truck market. Ultimately, the industry expects an abundance of inventory that will inevitably put downward pressure on prices.”

Analysis of the individual market segments continue to indicate mixed results. “The retail segment posted its first year-over-year decline since December 2016, but was up 13% year-to-date,” Tam said. “On the other hand, the auction channel was up 8% year-over-year, but down 4% year-to-date. The wholesale segment dropped 30% year-over-year, remaining flat for full-year 2018.”

The report from ACT provides data on the average selling price, miles, and age based on a sample of industry data. In addition, the report provides the average selling price for top-selling Class 8 models for each of the major truck OEMs – Freightliner (Daimler); Kenworth and Peterbilt (Paccar); International (Navistar); and Volvo and Mack (Volvo).

TAGS: News Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ACT trailer report
ACT report: Trailer orders dip, demand stays strong
Jan 29, 2019
Truck Tonnage
ATA Truck Tonnage Index grows 6.6% in 2018
Jan 23, 2019
1.22.19 DAT spot truckload rates.png
Truck count rises 7%, loads drop 10% as spot rates slip
Jan 23, 2019
ftr tci november 2018
Trucking Condition Index bounces back in November
Jan 12, 2019