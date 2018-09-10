Menu
spot truckload rate four weeks 090118
Trucking Numbers

Spot freight market tightens as capacity improves

National average spot rates softened but continue to trend nearly 20% higher compared to this time last year.

Shippers posted 3% fewer spot market loads while available capacity improved 5% during the week ending Sept. 1, according to DAT Solutions, which operates the DAT network of load boards.

National average spot rates softened but continue to trend nearly 20% higher compared to this time last year. The average van rate fell 1 cent to $2.14/mile, the flatbed rate declined 2 cents to $2.64/mile, and the refrigerated rate was unchanged at $2.49/mile week over week.

Van trends: The number of van load posts on DAT load boards fell 1% while truck posts increased 5%, sending the national van load-to-truck ratio down to 6.7 loads per truck. While most markets showed little change, rates increased on several key regional lanes:

  • Seattle to Spokane, Wash.: $3.71/mile, up 4 cents
  • Columbus, Ohio, to Buffalo: $3.87/mile, up 1 cent
  • Dallas to Houston: $2.60/mile, down 1 cents

Reefer trends: Reefer load posts on DAT load boards increased 2% last week while truck posts increased 6%. That caused the load-to-truck ratio to decline 4%, to 9.2 loads per truck.

Nuts, onions, and potatoes are contributing to high load-to-truck ratios in Oregon and eastern Washington. In the Midwest, the average outbound reefer rate in Chicago was up 18 cents to $3.37/mile last week and has risen 12% in the past month.

Flatbed trends: The national flatbed load-to-truck ratio fell 10% to 25.3 loads per truck, resuming a downward trend after rising the previous week. 

Oil and gas activity is having an impact. Drilling in the Permian Basin has slowed and demand for trucks has cooled out of Houston ($2.99/mile, down 2 cents), the largest flatbed market in the country and the top market supplying Midland and surrounding counties. 

Regional van markets like Dallas and Memphis — which send freight to Houston — seem to be impacted by the slowdown in oil drilling as well.

DAT Trendlines is generated using DAT RateView, an innovative service that provides real-time reports on prevailing spot market and contract rates, as well as historical rate and capacity trends. 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
diesel number 2 on highway
Diesel prices continue upward trend at pump
Sep 05, 2018
082818 Spot truckload rates 4 weeks
Truckload capacity tightens ahead of Labor Day
Aug 29, 2018
FTR shippers index June 2018
Shippers Conditions Index softens but still shows challenges: FTR
Aug 27, 2018
DAT Spot truckload Rates 081818
Spot rates return to pre-summer levels
Aug 22, 2018