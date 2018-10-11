Diesel prices at new high for 2018

With Hurricane Michael churning in the Gulf Coast, that region saw the biggest increase in on-highway diesel prices, which continue to be on the rise across the nation this season, according to figures released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) this week.

The national average for U.S. on-highway diesel is up 7.2 cents this week to $3.385 per gallon, which marks the second week in a row of breaking the previous 2018 high price for diesel. This week's national diesel average is 60.9 cents more than it was a year ago.

For the seventh week in a row, every region of the U.S. has an average on-highway diesel price of more than $3 per gallon. Every region in the nation except saw increases in diesel prices between 2 cents and 9 cents this past week. The biggest diesel price increases were in the Gulf Coast (up 9 cents) and Central Atlantic (up 8.4 cents). California still boasts the most expensive diesel per gallon at $4.111.

Gasoline prices at the pump also continue to rise – but haven't topped 2018's national high average price of $2.962 per gallon on Memorial Day. After several straight weeks of small increases, the national average for unleaded gasoline is $2.903 per gallon; up 3.7 cents from last week and 39.9 cents higher than this week in 2017.

Every region in the U.S. except the Rocky Mountains (down 0.1 cent) saw an increase in gasoline prices this week. The biggest gas price increases were in the West Coast (up 6.3 cents) and Lower Atlantic (up 3.8 cents). The West Coast ($3.475) is the only region with gasoline averaging more than $3 per gallon – after the Rocky Mountains ended four straight weeks of $3-plus-per-gallon unleaded gasoline; the Rockies just dipped below that mark to $2.999.

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

East Coast: $3.360 (up 6.8¢) New England: $3.344 (up 3.9¢) Central Atlantic: $3.531 (up 8.4¢) Lower Atlantic: $3.243 (up 6.3¢)

$3.360 (up 6.8¢) Midwest: $3.351 (up 7.3¢)

$3.351 (up 7.3¢) Gulf Coast: $3.169 (up 9.0¢)

$3.169 (up 9.0¢) Rocky Mountain: $3.390 (up 2.3¢)

$3.390 (up 2.3¢) West Coast: $3.866 (up 6.4¢) West Coast less California: $3.558 (up 5.2¢) California: $4.111 (up 7.3¢)

$3.866 (up 6.4¢)

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week: