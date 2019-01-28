Menu
Truck Tonnage
Trucking Numbers

ATA Truck Tonnage Index grows 6.6% in 2018

American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index increased 6.6% in all of 2018--the largest annual gain since 1998 (10.1%) and significantly better than the 3.8% increase in 2017.

That annual gain was realized despite a decrease of 4.3% in December to 111.9, down from November’s level of 116.9.

“The good news is that 2018 was a banner year for truck tonnage, witnessing the largest annual increase we’ve seen in two decades,” said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. “With that said, there is evidence that the industry and economy is moderating as tonnage fell a combined total of 5.6% in October and November after hitting an all-time high in October.”

November’s change over the previous month was revised down to--1.3% (+0.4% was originally reported in ATA’s press release on December 18, 2018).

Compared with December 2017, the SA index increased 1.4%, the smallest year-over-year increase in 2018. In November 2018, the index was 5.8% above the same month in 2017.

