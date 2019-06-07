FMCSA seeks applications for under-21 driver program

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is accepting applications for a pilot program to permit 18-20-year-olds who possess the U.S. military equivalent of a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to operate large trucks in interstate commerce.

“This program will help our country’s Veterans and Reservists transition into good-paying jobs while addressing the shortage of truck drivers in our country,” said US Transportation Secretary Elaine L Chao.

As directed by Section 5404 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the pilot program will allow a limited number of individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 to operate large trucks in interstate commerce — provided they possess the military equivalent of a CDL and are sponsored by a participating trucking company. During the pilot program, which is slated to run for up to three years, the safety records of these drivers will be compared to the records of a control group of drivers.

“We are excited to launch this program to help the brave men and women who serve our country explore employment opportunities in the commercial motor vehicle industry,” FMCSA Administrator Raymond P Martinez said. “With the nation’s economy reaching new heights, the trucking industry continues to need drivers and have job openings. We encourage Veterans and Reservists to apply and to learn more about this exciting new program.”

To learn more about this program and how to apply, visit fmcsa.dot.gov/under21pilot/under-21-pilot-program.

For complete information on USDOT’s Veteran transitions programs into the civilian careers, visit https://www.transportation.gov/veteranstransportationcareers.