Great Dane renews Gold Level support for Women in Trucking

Trailer manufacturer Great Dane recently renewed its Gold Level Partnership with the Women in Trucking Association (WIT), which seeks to encourage women around the world to view transportation as a viable career opportunity.

Since its inception in 2007, WIT has helped advance gender diversity in transportation and logistics. The annual Accelerate! Conference and Expo, the WIT Index, which monitors the representation of women in the industry, and a new community app that empowers members with knowledge and mentorship are a few examples of recent initiatives helping the organization achieve its mission.

“We’re grateful for Great Dane’s involvement and their passion for our mission of encouraging more women to pursue careers in trucking, celebrating their successes and minimizing the challenges they face,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “It’s with partnerships like these that we can truly make a difference in the industry.”

This is the sixth consecutive year Great Dane has supported WIT at the Gold Level. In addition to providing financial support, the company actively participates in the association. Laura Roan-Hays, branch manager at Great Dane, serves as Chair on the WIT Board of Directors.

“From the beginning of my career, I have strived to bridge the gender gap in our industry,” Roan-Hays said. “Let’s face it, 30 years ago there weren’t many females in sales management roles for commercial truck-trailer manufacturers. It takes a lot of determination and courage to commit to a non-traditional career.

“At Great Dane, we are honored to be a part of an organization like Women In Trucking, whose mission is to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in transportation.”