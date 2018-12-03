Menu
Modagrafics Wreaths Across America trailer wrap Modagrafics
Graphics support holiday veterans event

Modagrafics trailer graphics designs with Wreaths Across America themes honor U.S. military veterans in support of annual event.

Fleets and others can support this year's Wreaths Across America event in December that leaves wreaths on the graves of military veterans. Fleet graphics innovator Modagrafics has six special trailer art designs that help spread the word on the event and extend wreath-laying to as many veterans as possible.

Donations to Wreaths Across America can be made all year round, of course, but after Nov. 30 funds taken in go to support the following year's event.

About 1.5 million military veterans had wreaths placed on their graves at national cemeteries last year, Modagrafics noted. The company added that the goal of this trailer graphics program is "to improve visibility and raise donation levels so more veterans will be honored with a wreath this year on Dec. 15."

The graphics program was endorsed by Wreaths Across America and adopted by a dozen companies, according to Modagrafics.

Modagrafics

The graphics provider came up with a plan to offer six trailer graphic designs that can be installed with the Spedian Changeable Graphics System. Modagrafics said it is donating a portion of the graphics proceeds to Wreaths Across America.

"We have turnkey solutions, and Spedian makes trailer graphics a very attractive way for marketers to reach their target audiences," contended Michael Loizzo, vice president of sales at Modagrafics. Fleets looking to help bring awareness to Wreaths Across America year-round can go with traditional wrap installation.

"I think it's a great example of cause-based marketing and will improve overall awareness" of the annual wreath-laying event, Loizzo added.   

Go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org or www.modagrafics.com for more info.

 

