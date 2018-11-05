Zonar and Cummins provide joint customers with enhanced diagnostic solution

Zonar, a provider of smart fleet management technology, and Cummins Inc., an independent manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engines, controls and emission solutions today announced that they are offering joint customers Cummins Connected Diagnostics with Connected Advisor, two wireless uptime technologies that are included with Cummins engines.

Connected Advisor provides customers with daily and monthly health reports that consist of prioritized, time-based recommendations to distinguish between immediate repair needs and those that can be scheduled a few days out. The solutions enhance and deliver actionable information to customers by intelligently interpreting diagnostics codes delivered from Cummins engines via Zonar’s telematic control unit and Cummins Connected Diagnostics.

"We're pleased to work with Zonar to enable our joint customers with access to engine fault reports, including suggested root causes and recommended actions, so fleet managers can act strategically and in a timely manner, depending on the sense of urgency," said Todd Mysak, executive director at Cummins. "By delivering Connected Advisor to our customers, Zonar and Cummins can ensure that more fleets are keeping their vehicles on the road by eliminating the guess work and ambiguity from vehicle service scheduling."

Transmitting data through Zonar's telematics control units, Cummins Connected Diagnostics wirelessly connects engines to Cummins for continuous monitoring and diagnosis of engine fault alerts. Using advanced analytics and proprietary algorithms, Connected Advisor prioritizes engine fault information and translates it with expert recommendations from Cummins, that are immediately sent to operations managers.

With Connected Advisor, customers receive enhancements designed to isolate and interpret key engine and aftertreatment data every day, along with suggested time frames to take action. Connected Advisor notifications are sent via email and can be configured so the appropriate representatives receive the right types of messages.

"Cummins and Zonar have the shared goal of ensuring our customers' vehicles are running safely by keeping them informed on the health of their engines," said Gary Schmidt, vice president of business solutions at Zonar. "With Connected Advisor, customers get an additional level of support in interpreting engine issues so that they can better understand and prioritize issues requiring attention, improving overall operational efficiency."