Verizon Connect rolls out updates to ELDs, mobile apps

DANA POINT, CA. Verizon Connect announced a series of product enhancements, including updates to its electronic logging device (ELD) and a new solution for asset tracking.

“Developing new solutions and services that put innovation, automation and connected data to work for our customers and their end customers are at the heart of what we do at Verizon Connect,” Peter Mitchell, chief technology officer, said at the company’s annual Latitude user conference.

Mark Wallin, vice president of product management, said during a presentation the company was rolling out ELD updates that offer far more than just the ability for “drivers to keep track of hours.”

The latest offerings ensure that fleets are able to automatically take advantage of any available exemption, and are automatically updated to rule changes when crossing borders.

Wallin added Verizon Connect is investing to provide customers with additional ways to assist with back office systems that were all affected by the mandated shift to ELDs.

The company is also rolling out a new device for trailers and other assets that provides near real-time location alerts. The device alerts fleets in the event of changes to temperature, vibration, shock, humidity, light, or pressure. Settings can be configured over-the-air, and the device can be recharged via USB. It also has a low-power processor, which extends battery life.

Verizon Connect announced it has partnered with Glympse to provide what it called a more "data-driven mobile app experience.” The partnership will allow the Verizon Connect mobile workforce platform to provide critical information about a service technician or delivery driver, including live location and estimated time of arrival.

"We are excited to offer a solution that will help connect businesses more closely to their customers, giving them the ability to access near real-time information about their service and the location of their service professional,” said Wallin.

This new customer engagement solution will be available for all customers by next spring, Verizon Connect said.

The company also has launched a vision and camera category within its marketplace. A variety of video partners participated in the Latitude conference, showing off how their products can enhance safety and boost productivity.