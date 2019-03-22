Menu
Uber Freight Photo: Uber Freight
Uber Freight expects to expand to multiple European countries before the end of the year.
Technology

Uber Freight announces European expansion

Uber Freight said it will start operations in the Netherlands during April, the company’s first international expansion.

CEO Lior Ron wrote in a blog the company will roll out to additional European countries later this year. 

“The European trucking market is experiencing a severe shortage of drivers, and of the time drivers are on the road, 21 percent of total kilometers travelled are empty,” Ron wrote. 

Since starting in Texas during May 2017, Uber Freight has since expanded to the rest of the continental U.S.

The app has been downloaded more than 328,000 times and 12 percent of 350,000 U.S. owner operators have completed the Uber Freight onboarding process, which means they’ve booked or are ready to book a load, the company says. 

Uber Freight had an estimated 30,000 active users last quarter.

TAGS: Drivers News
