Schneider, Trucker Tools team up for next-gen truckload capacity management

Schneider Transportation Management, a division of Schneider, has selected Trucker Tools’ carrier management and shipment tracking software services to support its growing network of carriers and freight brokerage operations.

“We are growing our capabilities with Trucker Tools to deliver a better experience for carriers and easier access to the high-quality loads they expect from Schneider,” said Erin Van Zeeland, Schneider’s senior vice president and general manager of Logistics Services. “With Load Track, our carriers have an easy-to-use platform for delivering quality information on the progress and status of loads in transit as well as visibility to available loads. This allows us to more efficiently connect the right loads with the right carriers while enhancing the visibility shippers want.”

Schneider, a provider of transportation and logistics services, operates freight brokerage operations, moving loads and interacting with thousands of carriers daily, including small trucking fleets and owner-operators in North America. The company is incorporating Load Track and Smart Capacity, two of Trucker Tool’s principal, cloud-based software applications, into its operational processes.

“Trucker Tools is also a big selling point, especially with the small and micro-carriers, because of the popularity of its mobile app,” Van Zeeland added.

The Trucker Tools mobile driver app provides a variety of useful driver-centric tools, information and resources, and has been downloaded by more than 500,000 truck drivers. The Load Track feature in the mobile app uses a smart phone’s GPS software to continually update and deliver precise location data, which is sent from the driver’s smart phone to the broker over Trucker Tools’ confidential, secure network.

Schneider is also implementing Trucker Tools’ Smart Capacity platform, which provides brokers with predictive freight-matching tools and real-time, trusted visibility into when and where trucks are available.

One key benefit for drivers and fleets already using the Trucker Tools mobile app for other services, is that they don’t have to switch apps to connect with loads on Smart Capacity.

Smart Capacity’s powerful algorithms and workflow tools help brokers optimally find, rank and match the best carrier with a load, significantly reducing manual tasks and eliminating multiple phone calls to find and secure a truck. Smart Capacity’s predictive tools also provide brokers with accurate visibility into future availability of truck capacity, providing an important advance-planning capability that benefits both the broker and carrier.

“We are honored to be selected by one of America’s most respected transportation companies to help them drive further efficiencies and quality improvements into its brokerage operations,” said Prasad Gollapalli,” founder and CEO of Trucker Tools. “Our goal is to enable our broker customers to leverage next-generation technology to improve their competitiveness and increase their ‘stickiness’ with carriers. Through Smart Capacity, Load Track and our mobile driver app, we’re giving them unprecedented, trusted visibility into where and when those trucks are available – today, tomorrow and into next week.”