Platform Science is adding Vector's digital load document scanning and management app to its open fleet management platform.
Technology

Platform Science adds Vector digital load documents app on its open platform

A partnership to add Vector's mobile load document capture and management application to Platform Science's ecosystem of fleet management tools promises benefits for drivers including significant time savings and "always-on" load document access during an inspection—even when there's no cellular connectivity.

Fleet management platform provider Platform Science has partnered with Vector—previously LoadDocs—to add Vector's mobile document capture and management software. Platform Science's open platform lets trucking companies pick and choose which applications they need to maximize efficiency for their day-to-day operations.

The partnership adds Vector's document-scanning application to the Platform Science ecosystem of transportation management/ productivity tools.

The Vector web and mobile application allows users to access and transmit load documents into a searchable web platform. Drivers can easily capture signature and scan documents via the app, according to the company, and toggle back into workflow with a click of a button.

Vector's digital documents and communication app eliminates the need for a physical paper trail for users, but also allows drivers access to all documents they have previously uploaded. If drivers are stopped for an inspection/ enforcement or if there is an issue with a load, they can also easily populate supporting documents on the spot.

Will Chu, CEO at Vector, said the partnership with Vector would "seamlessly allow drivers to upload and scan documents via our application and quickly integrate these documents into the other applications as well as sensors connected to the truck." 

A major benefit Platform Science claims from its IoT solution is that applications are still accessible in areas of little to no reception, which means Vector will be able to store and save information even if it cannot connect to the server. With these two data-processing and securing strategies, Vector and Platform Science said the risk of losing or not being able to access information will be "almost completely eliminated while keeping drivers driving."

 

TAGS: Business News
