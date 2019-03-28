Platform to provide end-to-end fleet management with addition of last-mile services

LOUISVILLE. As a supplier of long-haul fleet management and asset tracking solutions, Rand McNally is expanding its telematics portfolio to serve local enterprise fleets via its proprietary DriverConnect software platform.

DriverConnect for local fleets will empower managers overseeing deliveries, home repair services, utilities and more, to:

Quickly and easily monitor vehicles in near real time from a computer screen in the office or on their smart phones in the field

Drive fuel efficiency and safety with real-time performance and safety reporting

Provide exceptional service to customers by having critical information at the ready. For example, by creating custom geofences, managers can inform customers when a delivery or driver will be arriving, as well as get notification if a driver deviates from a route

Save on hidden costs by: 1) Accessing information about engine idle time, speeding, and excessive accelerations and decelerations, and 2) providing guidance and incentives to curb behavior that wastes fuel and shortens the lives of vehicles

Develop better job cost estimates by using historical data from the DriverConnect portal.

“Today, by expanding our proprietary DriverConnect platform to include local fleets, we can offer end-to-end logistics support all from a single platform,” said Stephen Fletcher, CEO of Rand McNally. “From a truck picking up cargo at a port of entry, to movement across the country, to delivery from a distribution center to a store, vehicles and assets can all be monitored and optimized through our DriverConnect system.”

Technology is driving a new standard in customer service. Both long-haul and local fleets with last-mile requirements need greater connectivity between the back office and the vehicles on the road – whether drivers are headed to a job site, making a delivery, or answering a house call.

“Our goal is to continually upgrade and expand the services and features of the DriverConnect platform. Adding a local fleet option is an excellent example of the flexibility and adaptability we engineered into the platform when we built it,” Fletcher continued.

To enable local fleet usage of the DriverConnect system, fleets simply install Rand McNally’s new DC100 device, a small plug-and-play, cellular-connected that clips into a vehicle’s OBDII port. In addition to viewing the location of vans, trucks, and other vehicles, the platform offers an array of data such as the length of time drivers have stayed at a job site, downtime and engine idling, fuel consumption, and much more.