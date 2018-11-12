Konexial partners with Dock411

Konexial announced an integration partnership with Dock411 to add dock and trucking points of interest (POI) information to the My20 ELD (Electronic Logging Device) and GoLoad dynamic load matching platform. With the partnership, Konexial’s My20 ELD family of solutions is now the ONLY telematics solution bringing innovative information to drivers and fleets.

Under the partnership, My20 and GoLoad drivers with extra hours and capacity will receive Dock411 details—including wait times, weight limits, parking situations and load/unload procedures—before deciding to accept available loads from shippers based on location, direction, hours of service, and economic criteria.

“Konexial’s entire mission is to help solve the most obvious problems for truckers, giving them as much information as possible before they accept a load,” said Ken Evans, chief executive officer, Konexial.

When carriers and shippers sign up for Konexial’s GoLoad platform to book available loads, they agree on three terms—all designed to solve the biggest issues in trucking and increase a driver’s earning potential:

Set Fuel Prices: Fuel prices are set by the platform and are based on average fuel price in the lane on the day of the shipment.

Fuel prices are set by the platform and are based on average fuel price in the lane on the day of the shipment. Fees for Detention/Delays: Detention at loading and unloading facilities is automatically billed through geo-fencing at the rate of $200 per hour for any time the driver is detained beyond 90 minutes combined at pickup and drop-off locations.

Detention at loading and unloading facilities is automatically billed through geo-fencing at the rate of $200 per hour for any time the driver is detained beyond 90 minutes combined at pickup and drop-off locations. Prompt Payment: Freight payments are sent to the carrier 48 hours after the carrier uploads a proof-of-delivery image.

The capacity and hours of data is made available through Konexial’s My20 ELD, which automatically logs a driver’s location, hours-of-service and available capacity to fulfill FMCSA compliance rules.

Dock411 provides detailed information about stops across North America, including details like local directions, restroom availability, lumper fees, hazards and warehouse photos, as well as reviews of the dock from other drivers. With Dock411, drivers can communicate with transportation managers, warehouse operators and others that determine how quickly and efficiently you get in and out of your stop.

“We are excited to add this capability to the #1 ELD for drivers, My20 ELD. Drivers will now know every detail about the docks where available shipments are located, in addition to how much they’ll be paid and how long the shipment will take to load,” Evans said.