FTR unveils new freight-forecasting program

INDIANAPOLIS. FTR released the Intermodal Dash as part of its new Intel•cast platform on Monday.

"This really is us getting you information when you want it and how you want it," Eric Starks, FTR chairman and CEO, announced at the FTR Transportation Conference in September. "When we start talking about forecasting, data needs, and content, it gets overwhelming. Our job is to be able to put it in your hands so that you can use it."

The Intermodal Dash platform, which went live on Monday, Oct. 1, features web-based interactive features and marks a shift to a more technologically advanced system for utilizing transportation intelligence.

The Intel•cast™ platform builds on FTR’s Freight•cast model for forecasting freight demand. Intel•cast allows subscribers to adjust data variables and view the result immediately. Charts and graphs are tailored for individual interests to allow for quick business intelligence. Intel•cast allows subscribers to search FTR’s expert commentary, which will now be published as it becomes available to provide business intelligence faster than ever.

The Intermodal Dash is the first in the FTR Freight Focus Series to be added to the Intel•cast platform. The Intermodal Dash provides data and insights into the intermodal marketplace. All of the data and commentary that subscribers have relied on FTR to provide will still be available in the Intermodal Dash, and several new features will be immediately available, according to Starks.

The Intermodal Dash is available for purchase with access beginning on Oct. 1. FTR will be moving additional Freight Focus Series subscriptions to the Intel•Cast platform throughout the next year to allow FTR subscribers access to the industry’s premier forecast, data, and expert commentary in one digital platform.