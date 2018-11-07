Menu
11.06.2018 FieldPulse app screenshots.png Field Pulse
Technology

FieldPulse, GPS Insight partner to offer new features for contractors

FieldPulse and GPS Insight have announced a partnership to provide fleet tracking and fleet management features on their platform.

As part of the deal, users will be able to track their company vehicle locations directly from the FieldPulse dashboard.

“By implementing GPS Insight, users can now access less accessible data such as fuel costs, route optimization, and other trends that may be slowing down productivity,” said Gabe Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse. “We’re happy to give our users a deeper dive into their operations by rolling out this integration.”

The companies said the integration adds value by bringing together FieldPulse’s dispatching feature with GPS tracking. The data used in monitoring GPS tracking can be used to enhance other FieldPulse features including as timesheets, estimates, and billing.

“We are excited to partner with FieldPulse to ensure their users can now leverage our fleet management technology to further enhance their businesses to be as effective and efficient as possible,” said Ryan Driscoll, vice president of marketing at GPS Insight.

TAGS: News Top Story Trucks
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
11.1.18 cummins-press-photo.jpg
Zonar and Cummins provide joint customers with enhanced diagnostic solution
Nov 05, 2018
Lytx research data analyst Ryan Brandos
Could football be causing truck driver fatigue?
Nov 02, 2018
10.31.2018 Final-PrePass_ahead.jpg
PrePass enrollment tops 600,000 trucks
Nov 01, 2018
10.31.2018 netradyne-hero.png
ITI, Netradyne launch automated training program
Nov 01, 2018