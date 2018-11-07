FieldPulse, GPS Insight partner to offer new features for contractors

FieldPulse and GPS Insight have announced a partnership to provide fleet tracking and fleet management features on their platform.

As part of the deal, users will be able to track their company vehicle locations directly from the FieldPulse dashboard.

“By implementing GPS Insight, users can now access less accessible data such as fuel costs, route optimization, and other trends that may be slowing down productivity,” said Gabe Pinchev, CEO of FieldPulse. “We’re happy to give our users a deeper dive into their operations by rolling out this integration.”

The companies said the integration adds value by bringing together FieldPulse’s dispatching feature with GPS tracking. The data used in monitoring GPS tracking can be used to enhance other FieldPulse features including as timesheets, estimates, and billing.

“We are excited to partner with FieldPulse to ensure their users can now leverage our fleet management technology to further enhance their businesses to be as effective and efficient as possible,” said Ryan Driscoll, vice president of marketing at GPS Insight.