EpicVue offers no contract satellite tv

EpicVue, provider of premium in-cab satellite TV packaged exclusively for the trucking industry, released that carriers can now take advantage of its driver entertainment systems without the need to sign a subscription contract.

“The adoption of the in-cab satellite TV systems for improving driver recruitment, job satisfaction and retention continues to grow steadily,” said Lance Platt, CEO of EpicVue. “With our new no contract offering carriers now have the option of providing drivers with premium entertainment such as EpicVue systems without the worry of making a long-term commitment.”

With the new no contract offer from EpicVue fleets can adopt satellite TV systems for an upfront fee, can cancel the service at any time, and keep the in-cab equipment. The new offer also has potential tax advantages because the systems are considered assets and not leased items.

The EpicVue package includes more than 100 channels of DIRECTV programming, including premium channels such as HBO/Cinemax, SHOWTIME and the NFL Sunday Ticket. The in-cab satellite TV systems are offered to fleets with 20 or more vehicles for a monthly subscription fee and without any upfront hardware costs.