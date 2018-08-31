Drivewyze adds six weigh station bypass sites in Missouri

Drivewyze PreClear has expanded its service along I-44 and I-70 through Missouri with the re-activation of six bypass sites, joining two existing operational sites near Joplin on I-44 east and westbound.

“Missouri is a key state in the Drivewyze network, and with our sites now re-activated we’ve unlocked further coast-to-coast bypass opportunities for drivers,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “This is great news for our customers, and for other carriers that have been anticipating the reactivation of the Drivewyze service in the state.”

The six newly activated Drivewyze sites are in Foristell, Mayview and St. Clair (both east and westbound). Foristell is on I-70 west of St. Louis (between St. Louis and Kansas City); Mayview is on I-70 east of Kansas City (between St. Louis and KC); St. Clair is on I-44 SW of St. Louis (between Spring Field and St. Louis).

“The Drivewyze network offers bypass opportunities at more than twice as many sites as any other provider. For years, the bypass market was under-served; Drivewyze is on a mission to change that,” added Heath. “There has never been a better time for carriers to adopt this high-value service or to switch from old transponder- based systems. If you do the math, it’s an easy choice. More bypasses not only improve a carrier’s bottom line, it makes a positive impact on driver’s lives.”

The sites are located on the main arteries of Missouri, accounting for much of all truck traffic.

“We are pleased to have restored services in Missouri and will continue to fulfill the terms of our long-term partnership with the show-me state,” Heath explained. “Missouri is a key state in the national transportation network and we know that restoring these sites back to full operation is welcome news for drivers and fleets.”

Available for Android and iOS-based tablets or smartphones, the bypass application can also be found on several Drivewyze partner platforms, including Omnitracs, PeopleNet, Pegasus Transflo, Rand McNally, Zonar, and Platform Science. Additionally, fleets can request a free weigh station activity report to help them determine how much Drivewyze can potentially save them before activating the subscription-based weigh station bypass service.

With the service on their Drivewyze-enabled smartphones, tablets, and electronic logging devices, customers can now receive bypass opportunities at more than 700 locations, in 43 states and provinces.

“A significant amount of regional intermodal freight moves to and from the four intermodal facilities in Kansas City. Plus, more than 180 trucking companies call Joplin home with I-44 being one of two major routes connecting the Joplin region. Missouri is a major state for trucking and we are here to help them,” said Heath.