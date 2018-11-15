Trucker health: A growing crisis

Siphiwe Baleka was once a champion swimmer for Yale University, who just barely missed out on qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team. Being physically fit was always a part of his life. That was, however, until he became a truck driver. Within two months, he gained 15 lbs.—or 10% of his total body weight—and his eyes were opened.



Today, he runs Fitness Trucking and is among the most recognized health advocates within trucking, even being dubbed “the fitness guru of the trucking industry” by The Atlantic magazine. This success is only fueling Baleka’s anger. He believes far too many in trucking are failing to give drivers the education and tools they need to live healthy lifestyles.



“There is incredible apathy in this industry” when it comes to the health crisis, Baleka said in an interview with American Trucker. “Fleets are under the delusion that by offering health screenings, they are really doing something.”



Leaning on his own experiences, he called it “criminally negligent” to send these “good men and women out into this unique environment” without proper consideration for their well-being.



“Imagine if NASA sent astronauts to outer space without educating them on the effect of zero gravity,” said Baleka, pointing to the difficulties of living without a kitchen and having schedules often dictated by freight availability.



“Drivers coming into this industry are sent out having no education or training on what is going to happen to their circadian rhythm or metabolism,” he continued.



Add in sleep deprivation and all the factors are in place that lead to weight gain and a greater likelihood of a lifetime of health problems.



There’s no shortage of data that back up Baleka’s suggestion drivers are in a health crisis. A study from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health found the prevalence of obesity among truck drivers is more than two times higher than the working population of the United States. Likewise, the percentage of cigarette smoking and self-reported diabetes by drivers were also at extremely elevated levels. A separate study by HireRight found one in five truckers left the industry, at least in part, because of health issues.



“Driving is a physically demanding profession, and getting proper rest, eating right and maintaining an exercise routine is a challenge due to the nature of the job,” said Steven Spencer, managing director of transportation and health care for HireRight.

EVOLVING TRUCK STOPS

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle on the road is tough, as any truck driver will tell you. However, truck stops are making changes to help ease the health burden on drivers. These days, customers are more likely to find a medical clinic, chiro­practor, dentist, or pharmacy than in the past, said Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, vice president of public affairs at NATSO.



There are a growing number of exercise rooms, walking trails, bicycle paths, and even dog parks. Also, there are many more food choices for those seeking healthier alternatives.



“It’s no longer uncommon to find edamame or kale salads being sold alongside fresh fruits, yogurts, and granola, even in a smaller truck stop,” said Wlazlowski Neuman.



Additionally, there are “solid food choices like baked chicken, and salads are offered at many of the fast-food restaurant brands we partner with,” explained Tom Liutkus, senior vice president of marketing and public relations for TravelCenters of America.



The StayFit program offered at TA and Petro Stopping Centers represents healthier food options and workout facilities to help travelers stay fit while over the road. The StayFit website allows users to search for amenities at every location.



Liutkus said the salad bar remains “the No. 1 menu item selected by professional drivers” but acknowledged sales have leveled during the past two years.



Other menu items that are offered as part of the StayFIT program, like salmon and tilapia, have remained “remarkably steady” since being introduced, Liutkus said. The quality and assortment of healthier snacks are also increasing.



“This tells me that a certain percentage of drivers are watching what and how they eat,” he concluded.



Andrea Morley, lead nutritionist and health coach with Healthy Trucker, said she frequently pops into truck stops and has noticed a tell-tale sign that more truckers are watching what they eat. “I am seeing a lot more fresh fruits and vegetables widely available,” she said, whereas in the past she would find some rotting produce that had been sitting out too long.



Some fleets are trying to further assist by providing special deals for drivers who purchase healthier food options, Liutkus said. Drivers are also encouraged or incentivized to exercise. One way fleets accomplish this is by paying for UltraOne memberships through the StayFit program that gives access to indoor fitness rooms, walking trails, basketball courts, and other amenities.

Taking action

Barry Pawelek was a trucker back “before there was any thought about drivers being healthy.” Then, in the mid-’90s, he started Truck Stop Events to encourage truck driver health and wellness throughout the industry at rest areas, truck shows, and just about anywhere he could find a driver willing to listen.



Even after health and wellness began to appear on the industry’s radar, “no one did anything about it.” Over the past decade, he said there has been a surge of health-related spending as “trucking companies jumped on the bandwagon.” However, the money spent building gyms and taking other steps has failed to solve a health problem that is resulting in many drivers being forced out of the industry and others failing to achieve long-lasting improvements.



For Pawelek, the problem comes down to a lack of education. It is why he has spent a quarter-century developing games to get health and wellness information out there, and often dresses up as a leprechaun at truck stops and trucking shows. While he believes that is making a difference, he urges a more coordinated effort to create a system similar to the SmartWay program set up by the Environmental Protection Agency to encourage greater fuel efficiency.



Bringing together health experts with those who truly understand the difficulties of the freight transportation industry could yield guidelines and programs tailored for truckers.



Baleka, meanwhile, believes more authoritative steps must be taken, including direct action by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Since drivers must pass physical exams every two years, a wellness mandate must be considered, he said.



Baleka suggested a model based on his own four-minute fitness program. He documented how to transform a person’s life four minutes at a time in his book, aptly titled 4-Minute Fit.



“This is a low- to no-cost solution to address at the foundational level the low-hanging fruit of what can practically be done on a day-to-day basis by the drivers themselves,” he explained of the four-minute workout.



Similarly, Pawelek said some of his most effective tips involved showing drivers “that a truck is a gym on tires,” and it does not require special equipment. Another idea, he said, is having truckers drop pennies on the ground on the way into a truck stop, On the walk back to the truck, they simply stop to pick them up.



For Baleka, who was an owner-operator leased to Prime Inc., the path back to health started with high-intensity workouts lasting about 15 minutes whenever he had time out of the cab. He reached out to Prime founder and CEO Robert Low, who Baleka praises for his willingness to invest in drivers’ health. Low gave Baleka a position within the company allowing him to create a wellness program. That resulted in more than 600 drivers losing 6,000 lbs. in a 10-month span and became the launching point for stepping away from Prime and seeking a wider audience to hear his fitness message.



FMCSA declined to address the ideas presented by Baleka and Pawelek, but said in a statement it used to promote the North American Fatigue Management Program. That program offers information and resources “that do have a nexus with driver health and wellness,” an FMCSA spokesman said.



The American Trucking Associations did not respond to multiple requests for comment, while the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association downplayed the suggestions, instead saying food choices and exercise resources remain a challenge when out on the road.



Despite those challenges, Healthy Trucker’s Morley said “all drivers need to be responsible for their own health.”



“Staying healthy means more quality years later in life,” she added.



Smartphone apps help build a health community

Sometimes it takes additional motivation to get in that workout or avoid the temptation of comfort food after a long day of driving. That is where smartphone apps come in, creating interactive trucker-focused wellness communities. One is from Rolling Strong, which offers nutrition tips, exercise programs, and the ability to connect with a health coach.



“We are not trying to get people into cross fit, but some movement can go a long way,” said Stephen Kane, president of Rolling Strong.



Nutritional guidance includes meal suggestions at truck stops as well as daily food logs with calorie counters. Exercise routines can be customized for desired duration and intensity level.

Kane also stressed the importance of hydration.



“It is a huge factor in all of this,” he emphasized, adding that drinking water is a frequent reminder on the app.



Another wellness smartphone app is Healthy Trucker, created by NAL Insurance of Canada after seeing a jump in medical claims from truck drivers. A central component of the program is the “Healthy Fleet Challenge,” which initially focused on counting steps. While it was popular, “we weren’t getting the results we wanted,” said Andrea Morley, lead nutritionist and health coach.



The focus of the ongoing challenges has shifted to how to eat at truck stops, exercise tips, stress management, and mental health. Participants can share their own meals and workouts. Morley said the added motivation of sharing their goals has helped “the results become that much better.”



During a two-month period earlier this year, John Bos of Brian Kurtz Trucking lost 22 lbs. by cutting out fried foods, drinking more water, and walking at least 8,000 steps a day.



Truckers like Bos show that “no matter how set in your ways you may be, you can always make a change and work for better health,” Morley said.



The wellness apps also are designed to make in-person health assistance more accessible. For example, earlier this year Rolling Strong partnered with medical technology firm Higi to deliver on-the-road access to more than 11,000 self-screening health stations across the United States. The stations allow truck drivers to measure, track, and share their biometric health data.



“By connecting with truck drivers at one of our 11,000 self-screening health stations across America, we can be a valuable conduit toward helping them stay their healthiest while on the road,” said Higi CEO Jeff Bennett.



An additional Rolling Strong partnership with Enrollment First Inc. gives owner-operators and fleets with independent contractors the chance to automatically receive medical insurance benefits.



“With Enrollment First, we can offer a proactive approach to medical benefits that gives drivers a better chance to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” Kane said.



Enrollment First provides wellness and preventive visits without a co-pay or deductible, as well as optional dental and vision coverage, life insurance, and other options.



Rolling Strong’s efforts have earned it a spot on the Nation’s Best and Brightest in Wellness list by the National Association for Business Resources.



The honor “is validation of how highly effective our mobile health and wellness platform can be for the trucking industry’s drivers,” Kane said.

Health tips from experts

Drink more water: Each week, aim for at least one more glass of water and one less soda. Several coffees a day are not necessarily bad but should not be considered a replacement for water.

Avoid fast food / make pre-cooked meals: Andrea Morley of Healthy Trucker said it is difficult to get started, but truckers are “amazed” at how fast weigh loss can occur when avoiding processed foods and packaged lunch meats. It starts with a healthy breakfast to get your metabolism going at the start of the day.

Replace carbs with protein: Lower your intake of carbs and replace them with additional protein, such as chicken. Also, stock up on snack-like prepackaged fruits, vegetables or protein bars. Snacking once every three hours encourages your metabolism to keep working.

Reduce stress: Find whatever works best for you. Meditation, deep breathing, or even yoga can help get you through times of emotional distress.

Get moving: “All of us need to move our bodies, and truckers are no different,” Morley said. Even a couple of laps around a truck stop parking lot, jumping jacks, and pushups will make a difference. These short periods of high intensity exercise can charge up your metabolism. Adding in stretching is also important to overall health.

Get enough sleep: Sleep deprivation has been connected to numerous health problems. Failure to get enough rest can undercut the positive decisions made during the day.

Truck stops adapt to health push, changing job demands

Being out on the road for long stretches of time makes it hard enough to stay healthy. Add in obstacles from traffic congestion and a shortage of truck parking to tight delivery windows, and it becomes that much more difficult. All of these issues are only further amplified by the electronic logging device mandate requiring truck stops to focus on the “speed of service,” said Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, vice president of public affairs for NATSO.

“Whereas 20 years ago, a retail operator sought to bring a driver into their location and have them spend as much time as possible in the store, today’s retailers are working to get drivers in and out as quickly and efficiently as possible so that drivers can maximize their on-duty time,” she said.

As a result, retailers are putting freshly made, ready-to-eat food options closer to the front of the store to ensure that drivers don’t have to search for what they want.

Wlazlowski Neuman added that when choosing a new franchise food option, truck stops carefully consider the amount of time it takes to order and serve the food. She said changes are extending outside the stops, with retailers evaluating the positioning of fuel islands to make sure trucks can get in and out quickly.

“Some even are adding technology at the fuel island to allow drivers to preorder products and services inside, so that they can be prepared while the driver is refueling,” Wlazlowski Neuman said. —N.A.