Menu
cannabis marijuana canada map Graphic: The-Vagabond
Safety

Legalized cannabis raises roadway concerns this holiday season

Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October. Michigan just became the latest in the U.S. to legalize recreational use this fall, joining Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Alaska, and the District of Columbia.

The holiday season with legalized cannabis in more U.S. states and across Canada could be a dangerous one on the roads for drivers of trucks and other vehicles.

A recent survey showed Canadians plan to mix cannabis and alcohol as well as a concerning misconception about cannabis impairment, according to a British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA). The survey, conducted for BCAA by Insights West with both cannabis users and non-users across the Canadian province, was released on Tuesday.

Related: Calls for better drug testing, lap-and-shoulder belts as Canada legalizes weed

It shows most people expect to see cannabis appear regularly at holiday festivities and be socially acceptable. In fact, 67% of cannabis users surveyed expect to or are open to using cannabis at holiday events, with 54% of this group planning to use both cannabis and alcohol. Even those who don't use cannabis now may partake, with 11% saying they're open to trying cannabis for the first time over the holiday season; this increases to 18% if offered by a relative or friend.

Canada legalized recreational marijuana in October. Michigan became the latest state in the U.S. to legalize recreational cannabis this fall, joining Colorado, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Alaska, and the District of Columbia.

Expectations for higher cannabis use raises concerns about road safety this holiday season, with 93% of all Canadian survey participants saying they are worried about those who get behind the wheel after mixing alcohol and cannabis.

Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's director of Community Impact is also concerned about how cannabis and alcohol increase impairment. Further concerns come from a stat showing that 38% of survey respondents believe they are safe to drive after consuming the equivalent of one joint.

"This 'one joint' myth is worrisome," said Pettipas, who points out a new groundbreaking McGill University clinical study that proves that drivers are significantly impaired for at least five hours after consuming the equivalent of one joint.

BCAA is also keeping a close eye on other research, including a comprehensive study on cannabis from Statistics Canada in which 25% of users reported they'd driven a vehicle within two hours of using cannabis in combination with alcohol, an increase from 15% in 2017.

"It's a new era and parties may be a bit different from now on," Pettipas said."BCAA just wants everyone to have fun and make good decisions. We continue to implore people not to use cannabis and drive. Stay where you are. Find another way home. Never take chances."

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
In preparation for a successful launch of the final two CSA interventions ndash offsite investigations and cooperative safety plans ndash the agency said it is lining up the necessary training for federal and state investigators and outreach to the industry Darling said two important things to note areThe agency is also moving forward on a new type of investigation ndash the crash BASIC investigation ndash that focuses on identifying trends in carrier crash behaviorsFMCSA will
Guide to achieving a trucking company safety culture
Nov 20, 2018
Apnea
For many, health dangers start with sleep apnea
Nov 16, 2018
health
Trucker health: A growing crisis
Nov 15, 2018
11.05.18 Goodyear-Commercial-Network-logo-sign.jpg
Goodyear offers 10% discount on tires for military members, first responders
Nov 08, 2018