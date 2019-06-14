Kenworth, Peterbilt recall mirror glass

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2020 Peterbilt 567 and 579 vehicles and Kenworth T680, T880 and W990 vehicles due to a defect of the mirror glass which may detach from the mirror carrier plate due to inadequate adhesion.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 3,907 units could be affected.

If the mirror glass detaches, the driver may have reduced visibility and the mirror glass will become a road hazard that may strike another vehicle or pedestrian, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

PACCAR has notified owners, and dealers will inspect the upper mirror glass/ mirror carrier, replacing it as necessary, free of charge.

Kenworth owners may contact PACCAR customer service at 1-425-828-5888, and Peterbilt owners may call 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR's numbers for this recall is 19KWC and 19PBC.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.